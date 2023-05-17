Walla Walla’s Water Distribution Division will repair a water mainline on North Clinton Street on Thursday, May 18.
The street will be closed from Pearson Street to Boyer Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a city news release.
Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.
