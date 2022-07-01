Touchet North Road will remain closed for at least the next week as crews continue to work on a new stretch of four-lane highway that will replace a section of U.S. Highway 12 between Nine Mile Hill and Frenchtown, according to officials with the state Department of Transportation.
Work is around 70% complete on what is Phase 7 of an 8-part project to replace the two-lane Highway 12 between the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla with a new four-lane highway, most of which has already been completed.
Major excavation on the embankment of Phase 7 is anticipated for completion by the end of July, and crews will begin placing crushed surfacing and paving the roadway.
The three remaining bridges that need to be completed, including at Cummins Road, Touchet River and Touchet Road, will be completed later this fall, said Jackie Ramirez, the lead WSDOT communications official for the project. The new stretch of roadway will be tied in with the rest of Highway 12 sometime in 2023, she said.
Completion of the section between Nine Mile Hill and Frenchtown will leave only Phase 8 of the years-long project left to be completed, though Ramirez noted the legislature has not yet budgeted the funds needed for construction or much of the design work for Phase 8.
That final phase, which stretches between Wallula and Nine Mile Hill, will be the last step needed to complete the build out to a new four-lane highway.
The old two-lane highway will then become the responsibility of Walla Walla County, Ramirez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.