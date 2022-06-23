As part of the city of Walla Walla’s ongoing efforts to renovate its streets downtown, Poplar Street between Second and Fifth avenues will be closed for the next three months.
Business access will be permitted during the closure, according to a city news release. Emergency vehicles will have intermittent access.
Until Second Avenue is re-opened in mid-July, Third Avenue will remain open as a detour route.
The first phase of the project, making improvements to Second Avenue and underground utilities between Birch and Alder streets, is anticipated to be completed and opened to traffic in mid-July.
Residents with questions can contact the city’s Engineering Division at 509-527-4537.
