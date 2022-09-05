Lower Waitsburg Road will be closed between Middle Waitsburg and Chase roads starting on Thursday, Sept. 8, until mid-October, according to a release from the city of Walla Walla.
The prolonged closure is necessary for crews to perform utility and road work to service a new housing development around the intersection of Lower Waitsburg Road and U.S. Highway 12, including by connecting water mains and installing a sidewalk, said city civil engineer Shea Peterson.
Detour routes will be established, and local access will be provided to residents of properties adjacent to construction.
Emergency vehicles will not be allowed in the area during construction, according to the release.
