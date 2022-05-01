Public crossings over Lower Monumental Dam will be closed until May 30 after a safety issue was discovered.
Several spillway trunnions creating too much friction were named as the culprits.
Trunnions are pivots that allow the spillway gates to open and close, an integral component of the safe operation of a dam. If too much friction exists, it puts extra stress on the gate when it is moved, potentially leading to a failure of the spillway gate.
When it was discovered that the trunnion of one of the spillway gates had too much friction, an inspection was ordered for the remaining seven gates at Lower Monumental Dam, four of which were found to be experiencing a similar issue.
Engineers and maintenance crews have developed a remedy by drilling grease ports on the trunnions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District wrote in a release. These ports will allow crews to grease internal bearings that were originally designed to be unlubricated.
This work is projected to be completed by May 30, and the dam crossing will be closed in the interim. While the work is ongoing, Lower Monumental will adjust spill operations for fish passage and use the remaining spillway gates to safely pass juvenile salmon.
Due to the cold start to the spring, very few fish are migrating at this time, providing the opportunity to perform the required maintenance on the gates with minimal impacts to fish, according to the release.
Public dam crossings are currently available at Lower Granite Lock and Dam and Little Goose Lock and Dam.
