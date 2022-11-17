Eastern Oregon highways, schools closed or delayed for ice

Update: I-84 remains closed as of 9 a.m. Multiple commercial trucks have been in wrecks due to the ice of the roadway, state transportation officials reiterated.
That highway westbound is also closed to commercial trucks in Ontario, due to limited parking for rigs in Baker City and La Grande.
Oregon state transportation officials said the I-84 highway is closed both ways in Eastern Oregon, between Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, east of La Grande. Highway 204 over Tollgate is also closed.
Icy roads and resulting collisions have locked the route. The situation is expected to remain unchanged for several hours, officials said in a news release.
Education officials announced the Athena-Weston School District is on a two-hour delay due to icy roads.
For trip information, go to TripCheck.com or call 511. Callers from outside Oregon can call
call 503-588-2941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.