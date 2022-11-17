Eastern Oregon highways, schools closed or delayed for ice

Ice on the I-84 highway in Eastern Oregon has caused multiple collisions on Thursday morning.

Update: I-84 remains closed as of 9 a.m. Multiple commercial trucks have been in wrecks due to the ice of the roadway, state transportation officials reiterated.

That highway westbound is also closed to commercial trucks in Ontario, due to limited  parking for rigs in Baker City and La Grande.

Oregon state transportation officials said the I-84 highway is closed both ways in Eastern Oregon, between Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, east of La Grande. Highway 204 over Tollgate is also closed.

Icy roads and resulting collisions have locked the route. The situation is expected to remain unchanged for several hours, officials said in a news release.

Education officials announced the Athena-Weston School District is on a two-hour delay due to icy roads.

For trip information, go to TripCheck.com or call 511. Callers from outside Oregon can call

call 503-588-2941.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.

