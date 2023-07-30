In the week's Cone Zones, a new phase of the Chestnut Street project has started.
Walla Walla
Project started
Locust Street from Catherine Street to Howard Street, and Palouse Street from Chestnut Street to Juniper Street, closed as part of the ongoing Chestnut Street project. Emergency vehicles will have access.
