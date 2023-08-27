Several road closures are coming up this week in Walla Walla.
In addition to the new closures listed below, work continues on Chestnut Street. However, the intersection of Chestnut Street and Second Avenue has reopened.
Walla Walla
Aug. 28-29
7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday — Cruthers Street, from Rose Street to the dead end, closed for pavement maintenance. Emergency vehicles will have access.
Aug. 29
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — 15th Avenue from Moore Street to Rees Avenue, closed for pavement maintenance. Emergency vehicles will not have access.
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Bellevue Street, multiple sections, closed for utility work. The road will be closed between Melrose Street and Walla Walla Avenue, between Portland and Isaacs avenues, and between Isaacs Avenue and Fairmont Street. Emergency vehicles will have access.
