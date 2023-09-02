Walla Walla
Sept. 5 to 7
Moore Street, from 13th to 15th avenues, closed for pavement maintenance. Road will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday and reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday. Emergency vehicles will have access.
Sept. 5
J and K streets, between Roosevelt Street and Wellington Avenue, closed for utility work. Emergency vehicles will have access.
Sept. 5 and beyond
Wellington Avenue, between J Street and Gen Erin Drive, reduced to one-lane travel. Expect delays. This is expected to last to the end of September.
