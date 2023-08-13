One closure in Walla Walla makes up this week's Cone Zones.
Walla Walla
Aug. 14 to 17
Fourth Avenue from Rees Avenue to the end of the Walla Walla city limits, closed for pavement maintenance work. Road will close at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, and open at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Emergency vehicles will not have access.
