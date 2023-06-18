In the second edition of Cone Zones, College Place road closures are added to the list.
Walla Walla
June 19-21
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Boyer Avenue between Touchet Street and Park Street, closed for utility work. No emergency vehicle access.
June 21-22
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Bridge Street from Whitman Street to Olive Street, closed for paving. No emergency vehicle access.
June 22-23
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Boyer Avenue between Park Street and Otis Street, closed for utility work. No emergency vehicle access.
College Place
June 20-21
Several roads will be closed for a short time at some point during these two days. There was no schedule of what roads will be closed on what day and time. The roads are:
- Southwest Seventh Street from Evans Street to the end of road.
- Southwest Eighth Street from Davis Avenue to the end of road.
- Southwest Ninth Street from College Avenue to Bade Avenue.
- Southwest Evans Street from Sixth Street to Eighth Street.
- Davis Avenue from Sixth Street to Eighth Street.
- Southeast Cedar Bend Drive from College Avenue to the end of road.
- Southeast Red Oak Avenue from Lamperti Street to Cedar Bend Drive.
- Southeast Pepperidge Place from Red Oak Avenue to the end of road.
- Southeast Hickory Court from Cedar Bend Drive to the end of road.
