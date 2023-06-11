Cone Zones is a Sunday feature in the Union-Bulletin where the upcoming week's scheduled road closures and projects will be listed.
In this first edition, we only have closures listed for Walla Walla, but hope to add College Place and Walla Walla County soon.
This week, we have two closures to report.
Closures announced after print deadline will be added to the online version of this list.
June 12
7 a.m. to noon — Park Street between East Alder Street and the Mill Creek bridge will be closed for stream channel work. Emergency vehicles will not have access.
June 13 and 14
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Annie Laurie Street from Rees Avenue to George Street and George Street from Jefferson Street to 4th Avenue will be closed for paving. Emergency vehicles will not have access.
