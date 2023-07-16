Multiple road closures are coming this week in Walla Walla and College Place.
Walla Walla
July 17 and 18
Second Avenue from Birch Street to Newell Street, closed for pavement maintenance. Road will close at 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, and open at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Sidewalks will remain open and emergency vehicles will be allowed access.
July 20 and 21
North Fifth Avenue from Rose Street to Sumach Street, closed for bridge work. Road will close at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 20, and open at 5 p.m. Friday, July 21. Sidewalks will also be closed. Emergency vehicles will not have access.
College Place
July 17 and beyond
Southwest Sixth Street from College Avenue to Davis Avenue, and Southwest Eighth Street from College Avenue to Bade Street, closed for sidewalk projects. Local access will be allowed. Roads will be closed for several weeks.
