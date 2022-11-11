Residents are invited to a Walla Walla Public Library open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, to learn more about the upcoming library expansion.
Parking will be limited and access to the library will be complicated by ongoing roadwork.
Following a violin concert and light refreshments from 10:30-11:00 a.m., SHKS Architects will present an overview of preliminary plans to rebuild and expand the 52-year-old library building.
At 11:30 a.m., children and families are invited to decorate a building block for the library’s “Blockville” family building project in the kids’ area, with a city of Walla Walla Building Inspector on hand to help kids learn about the building design approval process. Architects and library administrators will gather community input and answer questions during the open house portion of the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
For more information, contact Library Director Erin Wells at erinwells@wallawallawa.gov or at 509-524-4433.
