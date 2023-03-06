Two families lost their residences after a fire damaged a Walla Walla duplex in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 5.
The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched to 2032 Delaware St. at 3:50 a.m. Sunday to find a fire in the daylight basement of the two-story duplex, according to a news release from the department.
The responding crews confirmed all occupants were out of the duplex and worked to extinguish the fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded to assist, and the fire was under control at 4:30 a.m., according to the release.
A man suffered a minor burn injury, and no firefighter injuries were reported, the release said. The Red Cross was contacted to help the families.
The cause of the fire was unknown but appeared to be accidental, according to the release. Losses are estimated at $250,000.
The release said crews remained on scene until 7:35 a.m. to investigate, clean up and ensure no flare-ups.
There were working smoke alarms at the duplex, the release said.
