A man who was reported missing by Walla Walla and Columbia county officials last month was found dead Tuesday, May 13, according to a release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Guadalupe "Andy" Benavides, 47, was found in Walla Walla County. Sheriff’s Office officials said foul play is not suspected at this time.
“The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s would like to give our condolences to those who have been without Mr. Benavides and are now mourning,” the release said. “We would also like to thank the members of the public and our partner agencies who have assisted us in the search for Mr. Benavides over the last several difficult weeks.”
