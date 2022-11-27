Registered nurse Maria Lara is Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s first recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The DAISY Foundation award recognizes the clinical skills, extraordinary compassion and care exhibited by nurses every day, according to Kathleen Obenland in a release from the hospital.
It is given to outstanding nurses in more than 2,300 health care facilities, in all 50 states and 15 countries.
By joining the program in August, St. Mary can give patients, visitors and caregivers a way to formally recognize exceptional nurses they encounter, Obenland said.
The sister of a patient who was in her final days of life nominated Lara. The sister praised the care team’s kindness to the patient and family members who came to say goodbye.
“The staff could not have been more caring,” she wrote. “Each person entering her room introduced themselves and told us what they were going to do. At night they brought pillows and blankets for anyone who was going to spend the night.”
The Barnes family established the DAISY Foundation in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at 33 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.
“Having been touched by the remarkable care, clinical skills and compassion demonstrated by nurses during his illness, the Barnes family made it their mission to recognize exceptional nurses around the country,” Obenland said.
Nurses from participating hospitals including Providence St. Mary can be nominated at daisyfoundation.org.
