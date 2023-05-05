Red dresses hanging empty above Land Title Plaza in Walla Walla on Friday, May 5, serve as a visual reminder of the high rates of violence Indigenous people face.
Red Dress Day originated in Canada, where Indigenous artist Jaime Black debuted her REDress art installation in 2010. It’s now observed annually throughout North America on Friday, May 5, coinciding with the national day of awareness for missing or murdered Indigenous people.
Indigenous communities and especially Indigenous women have faced disproportionately high rates of violence for decades.
Compared to the national average, Indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be murdered. They also face high rates of assault and abduction, according to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.
Walla Walla's Lucinda Richards led the local display to raise visual awareness of the violence Indigenous women and people face.
Richards said Washington has the second highest number of missing Indigenous women in the country. She was inspired by Black’s red dress installations and embarked on her own effort to raise awareness in Walla Walla.
“The red dresses attract attention and symbolize the pain and suffering Indigenous women have faced over the years,” Richards said in a statement. “The more people that see the dresses, the more likely they won’t be ignored.”
Community members can see the exhibit at Land Title Plaza, First Avenue and Main Street, throughout the day Friday, May 5.
At 5:30 p.m., speakers will share more about the effort and have a moment of silence honoring missing and murdered Indigenous people. The event was planned by YWCA Walla Walla, Trilogy Recovery and the College Place Prevention Coalition.
“We felt that displaying things at this place that has become such a community gathering place would be the best way to raise the visual awareness symbolized by the red dresses,” YWCA Walla Walla Executive Director Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin said. “It is an eye-catching exhibit — seeing the group of red dresses is powerful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.