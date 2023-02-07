The Walla Walla Police Foundation and an area glass shop teamed up recently to replace a vehicle windshield for a man who had just been the victim of an alleged extortion attempt, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
WWPD spokesperson Nick Loudermilk said the victim, a migrant farm worker who had just recently moved to the Walla Walla area, was in front of a store on Ninth Avenue in December 2022.
“An unknown person walked up to him and extorted (money from) him,” Loudermilk said. “He said, 'Give me money or I will call immigration.'"
The victim, Loudermilk said, didn’t have any money and said that to the man and went into the store.
“When he came out, the man had thrown a rock through his windshield and had taken off,” Loudermilk said.
Walla Walla police Officer Paul Green took a report of the incident, but the victim did not know the suspect and an identification wasn’t made.
However, Loudermilk said Green had the idea to use the police foundation’s Community Care Fund’s money to help replace the windshield.
Economy Glass in Walla Walla and the police foundation covered the cost of the repair.
The Community Care Fund was created by the Walla Walla Police Foundation in 2020. Money is used to support victims of crimes, such as domestic abuse, human trafficking and, in this case, attempted extortion.
