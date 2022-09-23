Dogs and cats at Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla invite anybody interested in giving at least one of them a new home to their adoption event Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Walla Walla Toyota dealership on North Wilbur Avenue from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The dealership will sponsor all adoptions, lowering fees to $15 for each pet.
For more information, contact Blue Mountain Humane Society donor relations manager Megan Patnode at mpatnode@bluemountainhumane.org or 509-525-2452, ext. 126.
Blue Mountain Humane Society, since it was founded in 1967 to help animals in the Walla Walla Valley, has worked to end pet homelessness and overpopulation.
