A temporary ban on parking will be in effect Friday, Nov. 11, for much of downtown Walla Walla during its annual Veterans Day Parade.
No parking will be permitted along parade routes, which will run along East Alder Street, from South Sixth Avenue to Spokane Street, before turning left on Spokane to Main Street and heading back to Sixth.
The parking ban goes into effect from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Violators will be towed and fined.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:11 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour with close to 40 entries.
Lt. Col. Larry Adams, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, will serve as parade marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.