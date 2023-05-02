Walla Walla drivers who are tired of hitting roadblocks can expect free flowing travel near downtown by the end of the week.
Park and Alder streets reopened to traffic Sunday, April 30, after crews finished striping the third and final roundabout constructed as part of the project affecting Alder, Palouse, Park and Poplar.
The segment of Alder between Park and Merriam streets also reopened, according to the city of Walla Walla.
“There's some landscape restoration and some minor work that's typically outside of the roadway that'll be occurring throughout the rest of the month, but we're close to the end,” project manager Adam Klein said.
He said traffic was not at full volume Monday, but he noticed drivers proceeding cautiously.
“People are really going slower around the roundabouts, which is what they’re designed to do,” he said. “It appears as though it’s working great.”
Drivers who exit the Palouse Street roundabout heading west on Poplar will hit a dead end at Colville Street for now.
The abutting project affecting the Poplar corridor from Colville to Fifth Avenue is expected to wrap up by the end of the day Friday, project manager Monte Puymon said.
Early in the week, crews were prepping the roadway for lane markings — the finishing touches still needed before the road can reopen to traffic, Puymon said.
He asked drivers who reach the dead end to refrain from driving through the active construction site.
“The more that we can keep traffic out, the faster that will go, so it's (to) everybody's benefit to just give us a few more days,” Puymon said.
Landscaping and other aesthetic work will continue along the Alder and Poplar corridors even as the roads reopen.
“Even though it's going to be open, we still want motorists to drive carefully around any construction activity that's still ongoing,” Puymon said.
