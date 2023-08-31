The mooing of cows, the sizzling of oil as foods are dropped into deep fat fryers and the unmistakable whoosh of spinning carnival rides — there's nothing quite like the sounds of a county fair.
Because those are the sounds of a community gathering to celebrate shared experiences.
People from all across the region come to Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days to watch their grandkids show their first 4-H animal or to see a concert. Some are here to indulge in the food, while others are content to watch their 10-year-olds try to muster up the courage to go on the carnival ride that goes upside down.
One thing is certain: each of them looks forward to the annual event that highlights agriculture and community spirit.
4-H & FFA
A county fair would not be complete without livestock shows. Barnyard regulars were on display Wednesday during opening day at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days.
The barns are home to goats, horses, cattle, poultry, rabbits, sheep and swine. As animals are unloaded from trailers and placed into their pens for the duration of the fair, their caretakers have a lot to attend to.
Jacob Brouillette has been showing sheep in 4-H for six years. This year he is showing his Suffolk sheep named Gent, who is sporting an ear tag with the number 417 on it. He said this is his last year showing as a member of the Barnyard Champs 4-H Club at the Walla Walla Fair.
"When we moved to Walla Walla from Spokane, my family decided to start a sort of hobby farm," he said. "We ended up working with sheep."
4-H is a youth development program that focuses on teaching various skills and values to young kids and teens. The name "4-H" stands for "Head, Heart, Hands and Health," the four personal development areas the program aims to address. Brouillette said he enjoyed all the experiences that 4-H provided over the years.
"I think it has been really cool to learn about the different ways to raise sheep, like the different styles," Brouillette said. "Through 4-H I have been able to do a lot of other things. Like one year I was a county ambassador, which was very rewarding. There are a lot of ways to branch out to try and learn new things."
Soon young people dressed in national blue and corn gold, the official colors of the National FFA Organization, will be rushing around getting their animals ready for market, where judges will look at an animal's structure and appearance.
The National FFA Organization is a student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. FFA participants who also aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more are welcome to join the organization as well.
Tazie Betzler, who is in the Walla Walla High School FFA, is showing a market hog named Piggles at the fair this year. Betzler is a senior and this is her first year showing an animal.
"I have really enjoyed all of the experiences and opportunities that we have in FFA," Betzler said. "It is really like a big family. I'm pretty sure we are the biggest club at Wa-Hi."
Betzler is also the Walla Walla High School FFA historian. She said her first year showing has been "eventful" with her pig having a few health complications that earned him the name "puffy Piggles."
"It has been a great learning experience," she said. "I really think everyone should do this."
Max Cox, who is in 4-H, will be showing his purebred Red Angus steer named Forest. He said he has only raised steers in his six years of 4-H.
"My family shows steer competitively," he said. "I have taken this cow all over the country for shows.
Raising steers has taught him patience and dedication, Cox said.
"The best part about being in 4-H is the community," Cox said. "Everyone helps each other."
The fair isn't just for kids to work with animals. It's a place to show off skills across a variety of subjects.
Inside the pavilion, everything from flower arrangements and baked goods to photography, needle arts and homegrown produce are on display in hopes of securing a grand champion ribbon from the judges.
Those who are not in FFA or 4-H can compete in open competitions.
Fair family
Rachel Scott has been volunteering at the fair since 2005. She has also made sure to sit in the front row of every concert she can for almost two decades.
Scott said the atmosphere of the fair and the people who make it run smoothly are what bring her back again and again.
"It's like a family," Scott said. "The people who work here are amazing. I just love volunteering here."
Typically, Scott can be found working with the baked goods exhibitors, but this year she is supervising the children's tractor maze.
"I ended up working at this spot kind of last minute," she said. "I didn't realize how much work goes into being a supervisor for the fair. People make it look easy, but man — it's hard."
At the other end of the spectrum, this is Joe Humble's first fair. Humble graduated from Whitman College in 1953. He moved to Minnesota and recently decided to come back to live in Walla Walla with his wife Pat.
"This is fun," he said as he smiled at his wife. "I'm so glad we came out to see the fair today and I am looking forward to next year."
