The city of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department will host two open houses to provide information about the upcoming Pioneer Park Playground Improvements project.
The project has an estimated total cost of $3 million. Organizers aim to have $1 million in local dollars committed by spring 2024, which would be supplemented by an anticipated $2 million in grant funds. Construction is anticipated to take place in 2026.
Parks and Recreation staff will answer questions and accept feedback at the Pioneer Park playground off McKinley Street from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 and 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21.
A virtual open house, featuring additional information and a short conceptual video of the new playground, is available online at bit.ly/44tdUPn.
The conceptual graphics indicate the play area will offer tot and mother/child swings, a shelter with drinking fountain, an amphitheater and stage, a 34-foot double zipline, hill slides, tables and benches, log climbing, hammocks and slacklining, workout stations, new trees, towers and a bridge, boulders and ropes, music elements and accessible paved pathways.
The Parks Division is sponsoring a GoFundMe fundraiser to bring in $1 million toward the playground's construction. More information and a place to make donations are at bit.ly/3sA3C2V.
A committee formed in 2019 came up with the concept and how to raise funds for a new adaptive playground to replace the current facility installed in 2003, which has come to the end of its useful life, sources say.
Committee members include Chair Tessa Herres, Bill Fleenor, Josh Tapp, Laurie Fairbanks, Heidi McFarley, Jim McCarthy, Michael Maret and Connie Taylor Randall.
“Our goal is to create an engaging, open-access space for children and adults of all abilities to gather together to build community through creative play, natural spaces, and learning by developing emotional, physical and mental health,” according to a statement on the city website.
Pioneer Park’s playground came into being when the park was created in 1908. It originally featured swings, horizontal bars, ladders, flying and traveling swings, giant strides, vaulting horses and other devices.
The nation had few public playgrounds when this play area was established, the city noted.
