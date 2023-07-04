Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music host a traditional old-time contra dance in the Pioneer Park gazebo bandstand.
Open to the community, the dance will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
The Wednesday Night Band will play live music while the steps to contras, squares and other dances will be taught by several callers.
The gazebo is in the heart of the park, at 940 E Alder St. There is no admission fee.
A schedule of events and directions are online at
bit.ly/3IVC2Ch and on Facebook at bit.ly/3MPneWW.
For more details contact Howard Ostby at 541-938-7403 or htostby@gmail.com or Dan Clark at 509-522-0399 or clarkdn@charter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.