Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music host a traditional old-time contra dance in the Pioneer Park gazebo bandstand.

Open to the community, the dance will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

The Wednesday Night Band will play live music while the steps to contras, squares and other dances will be taught by several callers.

The gazebo is in the heart of the park, at 940 E Alder St. There is no admission fee.

A schedule of events and directions are online at

bit.ly/3IVC2Ch and on Facebook at bit.ly/3MPneWW.

For more details contact Howard Ostby at 541-938-7403 or htostby@gmail.com or Dan Clark at 509-522-0399 or clarkdn@charter.net.

Retired editor/journalist Annie Charnley Eveland freelances the Etcetera column and stories for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. Send contact name, daytime phone number, news and clear sharply focused photos as .jpg attachments to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.

