Outside of hearing the crack of a baseball bat or smelling the scent of burgers and hotdogs sizzling on the grill, nothing says Fourth of July more than seeing the sky light up in a blaze of colorful fireworks.
But as Independence Day approaches, there are some local laws and fire safety tips for residents to keep in mind before celebrating with their own fireworks.
Fire risk
With a couple of wildfires already occurring in the region this year, fire season has begun. And fireworks always pose a threat.
Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said humans start most fires.
"I think it's important for people to be aware of,” she said. “Oftentimes they think that fire is not in their control, that there's nothing they can do. But the reality is, 85% of our fires are started by humans.”
She said awareness and caution is important.
“A lot more people are enjoying themselves out on the landscape, having fun, especially during July 4th weekend, and sometimes they might not be thinking or aware that we are in high fire risk already," she said. "They should just do their part, as I say, to be one less spark."
Public shows
The American Red Cross has released a set of tips to stay safe while setting off personal fireworks.
The first tip? Don’t do it!
“Skip fireworks at home,” the top tip reads. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals.”
There are multiple options for public displays.
The city of College Place kicks things off Sunday, July 2.
The College Place Freedom Festival on the College Place High School campus closes with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
The next day, fireworks will close out the Walla Walla Sweets baseball game against the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and the fireworks will follow the final pitch. Admission to the game is required.
Finally, on Tuesday, July 4, the city of Walla Walla will host its annual Independence Day fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way.
The Walla Walla and College Place city-presented shows are free to the public.
Safety tips
For those wanting to celebrate at home, the Red Cross has additional tips.
- Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
- Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
- Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
- Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight "a dud."
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
Laws
Legal restrictions are something else to consider before setting off fireworks at home.
The state of Washington has its own laws on fireworks. Counties, cities and towns then may add additional restrictions.
Firework laws are more restrictive in Walla Walla city limits than in other parts of the county. This can be confusing if people think they are purchasing fireworks within the city limits but are not.
For example, Walla Walla City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said the fireworks stand located at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds is not in the city limits of Walla Walla. Therefore, some fireworks sold there may be illegal in Walla Walla.
Chamberlain said that because College Place and Walla Walla County follow state law, it is important to know what fireworks purchased there may be used in Walla Walla.
Local differences
In Walla Walla, legal fireworks include novelties or snap-its, cone fountains, cylindrical fountains, hand-held sparklers, ground spinners, smoke devices and wheels.
Illegal fireworks in the city include anything that travels more than 20 feet off the ground or 15 feet along the ground. Also banned are fireworks specifically designed to produce noise.
Also banned are parachutes, roman candles, air spinners or helicopters, cakes or shells, bees or butterflies and torches.
Those, however, are allowed in the county.
Firecrackers, bottle rockets, explosive devices and skyrockets are banned statewide, including in the county.
For more information about what is allowed in Walla Walla, visit tinyurl.com/mr4ase62.
Time and date restrictions
In Walla Walla, fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. to midnight. July 4.
They may be sold from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1, 2 and 3 and 9 a.m. to midnight July 4.
Union-Bulletin senior reporter Kate Smith contributed to this story.
