A significant strain of avian flu is suspected to be in this region of Washington state, local and state health officials said Friday.
Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists recently responded to reports of sick or dead waterfowl in the area and samples are being sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories for confirmation.
The strain of the virus suspected is called “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenzas” (HPAI) and is a highly contagious infection caused by a type of influenza A virus, officials said in a news release.
The disease is often fatal to birds and poultry but the risk to people is low.
Although this current strain of bird flu does not appear to easily infect humans, state and county officials are urging people to take appropriate safety precautions to limit possible exposure to suspected positive birds.
People who find sick or dead birds should report that immediately and avoid touching the waterfowl.
Don’t try to move sick birds to a veterinarian or rehabilitation center, or to your home, because it can spread the disease, experts said.
If a dead bird must be moved, wear disposable gloves while handling it, double bag and dispose of the carcass where pets and scavengers cannot reach it.
Because of the magnitude of this outbreak, fish and wildlife staff will not be able to respond to all reported cases.
Infected birds may appear lethargic or unable to fly, exhibit wheezing or vomiting, or have diarrhea or secretions from their mouth or nostrils.
Sick or dead birds in domestic flocks should be reported to the Washington state Department of Agriculture at 800-606-3056 or agr.wa.gov/birdflu.
Report sick or dead wild birds suspected of avian influenza to Washington state Department of Fish & Wildlife at bit.ly/3Ccs5gx or 509-892-1001.
