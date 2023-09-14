Walla Walla emergency responders evacuated occupants of the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday, Sept. 14, after receiving reports of odors of volatile chemicals in the building.
Authorities also blocked off several streets around the hotel at 6 W. Rose St. as a precaution.
"Readings indicate potentially unsafe conditions in the basement, and initial responders have been unable to locate a source," Brenden Koch, communications manager for the city of Walla Walla, wrote in a news release issued about 5:35 p.m.
He said the Walla Walla Fire Department has been in contact with the Department of Ecology, which is sending crews to the hotel to provide assistance.
The news release said the evacuation was ordered out of an abundance of caution. Officials were asking people to avoid the area at this time.
The city will provide updates on the city's website at wallawallawa.gov as the situation changes.
