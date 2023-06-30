Two small fires extinguished by the Walla Walla Fire Department on Thursday, June 29, have been deemed suspicious, according to a WWFD press release.
At 3:32 p.m., crews responded to a grass fire near North Eighth Avenue and Elm Street. The fire was about 70 yards in length and crews had it under control by 3:44 p.m.
They were then immediately dispatched to West Chestnut Street and 11th Avenue where they found multiple pieces of debris burning. That fire was controlled by 4:14 p.m.
No one was hurt in either fire, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
These are the latest in a string of fires that officials suspect to be a result of arson.
On Thursday, Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk told the U-B that the WWPD and WWFD are jointly investigating about five suspicious fires in the area of Pine Street and 12th and 13th avenues that occurred during the course of about a week.
Loudermilk said while investigators are following leads on that case, there is currently no probable cause for anyone’s arrest.
