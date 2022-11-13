Allen Chester Shoup died at his Seattle home on Nov. 7, 2022. He was 79. The founder of Long Shadows in Walla Walla enjoyed a career in Washington wine dating from 1980.
“Allen was a brilliant and tireless champion of Washington state wines and Columbia Valley vineyards,” said friend and Napa Valley vintner Agustin Huneeus, one of the first partners to join Long Shadows.
“He delighted in winning over those who questioned the potential of the growing region, and he liked nothing better than sharing a glass of wine with a Washington wine convert. He was to Washington wine what his friend and mentor Robert Mondavi was to Napa Valley.”
Born Aug. 31, 1943, Shoup grew up in Michigan. He worked for Chrysler Automotive in Detroit before serving two years in the U.S. Army. He worked primarily at the Pentagon during the Vietnam War.
He then worked in product development at Amway, followed by employment with Max Factor and in marketing for E&J Gallo Wines. He served as communications director for Boise Cascade before moving to Washington in 1980.
Shoup was involved for more than 40 years in the growth of the Washington wine industry.
His wine career began in Modesto, Calif., where he was a marketing director for E&J Gallo Wines in the mid-1970s.
In 1980, he become Chateau Ste. Michelle’s vice president of marketing in Woodinville, a Seattle suburb. The company was largely unknown and one of only a handful of wineries in the state.
In 1981 he predicted Washington state’s wine regions would become major tourist destinations and that within 10 to 15 years the Pacific Northwest would be better known for red wines than white wines.
Shoup served as president and CEO of Stimson Lane Vineyards & Estates, the wine company that included Chateau Ste. Michelle, from 1983-2000 and grew Chateau Ste. Michelle and its affiliate wineries into national brands, Katie Sims of KMS Communications said in a release.
He developed noted Washington wines such as Columbia Crest, Domaine Ste. Michelle, North Star and Snoqualmie by focusing on quality winemaking and innovative viticultural practices.
“Shoup arrived at Chateau Ste. Michelle convinced the path to elevate international regard for Washington state wines was through its vineyards,” Sims said.
“He hired Drs. Wade Wolfe and Walter Clore to draft an application to establish appellation status for the Columbia Valley and the federal government granted the request in 1984.”
He worked to create the Washington Wine Commission, established by the Legislature in 1987. In 1988, he helped found the Auction of Washington Wines to raise awareness for the Columbia Valley while serving the community.
The auction has since raised $59 million in support of Seattle Children’s hospital and the Washington wine industry.
Shoup increased international attention on Washington vineyards by establishing Chateau Ste. Michelle’s joint winemaking ventures with Tuscany’s Piero Antinori to make Col Solare and Germany’s Dr. Ernst Loosen to craft Eroica, an off-dry Riesling that sparked a Riesling renaissance in the U.S.
Upon retiring from Stimson Lane in late 2000, Shoup began work on Long Shadows, a project that combined his dedication to growing the global reputation of Washington wines with his lifelong ambition of creating a family-run winery.
“The name Long Shadows honors the exceptional international winemakers who are visionary vintners and some of our industry’s boldest leaders,” Shoup said.
Long Shadows was officially launched in 2002, and in 2007 Food & Wine magazine named Long Shadows Winery of the Year.
In addition to the Long Shadows winery at 1604 Frenchtown Road, Walla Walla, Long Shadows also has a tasting room in Woodinville.
A lifelong art patron and collector, Shoup found ways to combine the arts and wine.
In 2007, he collaborated with friend and international glass artist Dale Chihuly to bring a collection of glass art to Long Shadows’ Walla Walla winery, where it is displayed in the Chihuly Tasting Room.
In 1996, Shoup established Chateau Ste. Michelle’s Artist Series, depicting Chihuly’s work on the first vintage of the collection. At the same time, Shoup joined forces with the Pilchuck Glass School to establish the Libensky Award. Afterward, the winery featured the award recipient’s work on the Artist Series label. Shoup was also a supporter of performing art and an active board member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet for many years.
He served on several industry boards and received many awards or merit recognizing his achievements and placing in halls of fame.
Survivors include wife Kathleen; son Ryan Shoup; stepson Dane Narbaitz; and three grandchildren.
