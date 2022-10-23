WAITSBURG — A proposal to bring back the noon siren has been approved by the Waitsburg City Council.
Councilmember Jillian Henze said the noon alarm could be heard as soon as November.
After it’s been operated for a month, the council will meet to review how it went and decide if any changes are needed.
Waitsburg had long used a siren to signal the noon hour each day, but discontinuing the practice a few years ago, City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe said.
During discussions this summer, some residents and business owners had concerns about returning the siren.
Joe Roberts and Tiina Jaatinen, the owners of the Royal Block, while supportive of the idea, voiced a few worries.
They were concerned about the siren going off every day, including weekends when hotel guests may be sleeping in.
They also worried about it being too loud for too long and sounding too much like the existing flood alarm.
All these concerns were addressed in the latest proposal. The siren will only sound Monday through Friday and for just 10 seconds. It will have a different sound and length than the flood alarm.
Henze said bringing back the siren won’t cost the city any money since the project’s estimated $1,500 cost has been raised in donations.
In the past, the siren was activated by Columbia County dispatchers in Dayton, however, the dispatch center asked to end that role several years ago.
The siren can be activated from the fire station, but a timer is being purchased for $450 it won’t have to be manually activated.
The siren is located on the top of the library, which was originally Waitsburg’s city hall building.
Last summer, the Waitsburg Commercial Club conducted a survey asking for people’s opinion on the return of the siren. 63.55% of respondents supported the return of the noon whistle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.