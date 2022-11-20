Five young adults who went out and made a mark on the world after graduating from Walla Walla High School comprised the first slate of honorees when the Walla Walla Public Schools’ Graduates of Distinction program was initiated in 1999.
They include James Aylward, Class of 1946; Richard P. Neher, 1949; Karen E. Glover and Dr. Eric Johnson, 1968; and Michael Murr, 1969.
COVID-19 in 2020 suspended the steady stream of honorees, but now in its 23rd year, the program is back in full swing.
Nominations are open for the 2022 Graduates of Distinction program, which provides an avenue for recognizing high school graduates of Walla Walla Public Schools, said Selection Committee Chair Mark Higgins, in a release.
“These outstanding graduates have distinguished themselves in their communities and professions. This award also provides a platform to honor Walla Walla Public Schools staff members who were the most inspirational in their lives,” he said.
The selection committee encourages nominations of public schools graduates for the award. The program offers the highest honor for district graduates.
More information is available at bit.ly/3hOwVcr, including nomination packet forms that may be typed and printed. Nominations are due March 15.
For more details and assistance, contact Walla Walla Public Schools Director of Communications and Program Chair Mark Higgins at 509-526-6716 or mhiggins@wwps.org or Susie Golden at 509-526-6715 or sgolden@wwps.org.
Higgins and Golden serve on the selection committee with Doug Bayne, Tera Davis, Roger Esparza, Paul Schneidmiller, Ron Higgins, Terri Trick, Mary Jo Geidl, Sergio Hernandez, Susan Prudente and Joanne Martin.
