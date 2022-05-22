With a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, Nocking Point Wines has partnered with Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to raise money for Ukrainians displaced by the war.
Kunis and Kutcher created a Stand With Ukraine GoFundMe campaign and Nocking Point is selling a wine in which all proceeds will contribute to the GoFundMe account to help support the cause.
Ukraine is the country of origin for Kunis, and she lived there before coming to the U.S. at the age of 7.
Nocking Point Wines, with input from Kutcher and Kunis, created a label as part of its Wines with Impact program called Outside Wine that will raise money for Ukraine.
“Our goal was $100,000 and we have already reached that,” co-owner Andrew Harding said. “We use wine as a vehicle to raise money for many different charities.”
Nocking Point also raised $3,000 with a Stand With Ukraine concert featuring the Coyote Kings at the winery’s new downtown location.
Harding contributed $5,000 of his own money, and many Nocking Point business partners have also matched funds in support of Stand With Ukraine.
Nocking Point owners Harding and Stephen Amell are friends with Kutcher and Kunis.
Harding is a Walla Walla native, and Amell is best known for his role as the superhero The Green Arrow on the TV show “Arrow.”
Harding and his wife met Kutcher and Kunis through a ballet class the couples’ daughters were in together. Their two young girls became friends.
Wines with impact
Nocking Point has donated nearly $2 million to charities, organizations and individuals with a long-term goal of donating $10 million.
“It started with Wines with Impact and people started coming to us,” Harding said. “Not many wineries are doing what we are doing.”
Nocking Point is also roasting coffee and has a Coffee Club for Cause with 10% of sales going to the Stand With Ukraine campaign.
Harding said their online platform can raise money quickly from across the country with contributions from over 125,000 of their wine and coffee club members.
This is not the first time Nocking Point has partnered with Kutcher and Kunis.
In 2020, Nocking Point helped realize the vision of the celebrity pair for a wine called “Quarantine” during the pandemic.
Raising more than $1 million in its first two weeks, the campaign helped Feeding America and many charities that provided relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How the funds will be used
The proceeds from the purchase of Outside Wine will enter the GoFundMe account and be funneled to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org.
Flexport.org is an independent logistics organization that will deliver shipments of supplies to refugee sites in Ukraine and other neighboring countries for people fleeing the conflict.
Supplies of food, clothes, toiletries and mattresses will help ease the burden Ukrainians are facing during displacement and Flexport.org can get those supplies to the front lines quickly, according to Harding.
The donations will also go to Airbnb.org and will be used to rent living spaces for refugees when they reach safe destinations.
Not to be confused with Airbnb Inc., Airbnb.org is a separate and independent nonprofit organization and helps people find temporary housing who have been impacted by war and natural disasters all over the world.
When the bottle is emptied, the sticker on the inside of the label shows the charity that benefits.
“We wanted to use our platform for good and tie it all together with the wine and the charities,” Harding said.
To learn more about contributing to the Stand with Ukraine cause or to purchase Outside Wines that support the GoFundMe campaign visit the website at nockingpointwines.com, and click the link to Wines With Impact.
10-year anniversary
Nocking Point Wines just celebrated its 10-year anniversary and recently opened a tasting room in downtown Walla Walla at 212 E. Alder St.
Director of Operations Sarah Harding — Andrew’s twin sister — doesn’t want the spot to be viewed as a typical tasting room, but more like a communal hangout for customers.
The Hardings also want people to know that they are a lot more than just a winery.
“We produce our own wines here in Walla Walla and we are engaged in the local community,” Andrew Harding said.
Nocking Point doesn’t have its own kitchen but partnered with Wingman Birds + Brewz to provide food options at the new location.
Andrew Harding never thought about reaching the decade mark as a winemaker.
“At first this was just a hobby thing for fun,” Andrew said. “Ten years later and thousands of wine club members with us is amazing. It allows me to keep a real connection to my hometown.”
