No one was hurt in a residential fire in the 1200 block of North Clinton Street in Walla Walla on Tuesday evening, June 28.
The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages, according to a release from the Walla Walla Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
At about 6:30 p.m., the Fire Department received reports of furniture near a camper burning. The caller said the fire may have reached a house.
Crews from both the department’s fire stations as well as Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded. When they arrived, they found the house, a trailer and other property on fire.
After making sure nobody was in any the of buildings, firefighters had the fire contained by 6:51 p.m. Cleanup duties lasted another two hours to make sure the fire was out.
