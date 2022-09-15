MILTON-FREEWATER — No one was injured in a vehicle fire near the intersection of Russell and Ward streets early Thursday, Sept. 15, according to a press release by Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner.
Crews responded to the fire at about 1:55 a.m., the press release reported.
The vehicle, which wasn't identified by officials, was a “complete loss,” according to Garner.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
