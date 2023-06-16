No one was injured in a structure fire in Walla Walla on Friday, June 16.
Walla Walla Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of Tawny Lane at 7:08 a.m. where they found a detached shop building burning.
According to a WWFD news release, no other buildings were threatened. Crews had the fire under control by 7:32 a.m.
No estimate of the damage has been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
