A fire Tuesday in a second-story apartment in the 00 block of South Clinton Street caused a building to be evacuated but resulted in no injuries.
Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from expanding past the apartment unit in which it originated.
Firefighters from the Walla Walla Fire Department, College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded at 6:31 p.m. When they arrived, evacuation of the building was already underway, according to a WWFD press release.
Crews had the fire contained by 6:44 p.m.
The cause of the fire is listed as “accidental,” according to the release. Damage from the fire is estimated at $100,000.
