A fire at the Mill Creek Sportsplex on Tausick Way in Walla Walla burned trees and grass near a soccer field Wednesday. July 27.
Walla Walla Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said no one was injured in the fire and no structures were threatened.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:07 p.m. They quickly gained control of the fire, and the final fire truck left at 8:54 p.m., Scott said.
Smoke from the fire was visible from downtown.
Scott said the cause of the fire has not been determined.
