COLLEGE PLACE — No evidence of cougars in College Place was found after an investigation Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, by the Washington state Department of Fish & Wildlife, spokeswoman Staci Lehman said.
WDFW responded to a Wednesday morning call from the College Place police department, reporting that it had received word of a cougar sighting.
"(We) saw some deer moving through the area, but no indication at all of a cougar," Lehman said. "(We) saw no cougar itself, no tracks, no scat (feces). There were no scan cam photos, anything like that, so nothing to show that there was a cougar in the area.
"However, you have deer. Sometimes you have carnivores that follow them, so it's not unheard of."
WDFW asked that all potential cougar sightings be reported to them as soon as possible, before telling others in in the community to avoid misleading anyone.
Report possible sightings to WDFW by calling WILDCOMM, its communications center, at 360-902-2936.
"We had heard last week that there were some cougar sightings as well, but we did not have any of those reported to the department, so we have not looked into those at this point," Lehman said.
