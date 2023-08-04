No cause has been found in the June 15 housefire in the 1200 block of South Mill Street in Milton-Freewater, according to Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner.
The 2,447-square-foot house was a complete loss. No one was injured in the fire.
Garner said the level of damage from the fire prevented investigators from being able to determine a cause.
