The Walla Walla Elks Lodge No. 287 is nearing completion at 72 Par Drive near Veterans Memorial Golf Course, and construction is on pace to be done by October, officials said.
Timothy Stewart, a former exalted ruler of the local Elks who recently gained the office again, said he is looking forward to getting back to normal.
Stewart said the Elks members hope to have the keys to the new lodge by mid-fall of this year and are ready to reinstate many of their activities after that.
“We still have to get our stuff out of storage put it all back together in the new place,” Stewart said. “We it could be sooner, but we are hoping by October or November.”
This process began in March 2021, two years after the organization’s former home at 351 E. Rose St. was sold to Evergreen Housing Development Group of Seattle.
The housing company built the multistory Lodge Apartments complex at that address, the name a nod to the lot’s history.
The Rose Street Elks lodge was built in 1972, at a time when membership was at about 4,200 people. Then, the building was a replacement for the Elks’ five-story temple at Fourth Avenue and Alder Street, which had burned in a massive fire in May 1970.
A lot of people assumed the closure and sale of the 22,000-square-foot building on Rose Street meant the end of the Elks Lodge in Walla Walla, said past exalted ruler, Greg Heimgartner, last year.
“No question, people got the sense the Elks were done,” Heimgartner said then.
Instead, the organization put the proceeds from the sale into a restricted bank account and became nomadic. The group of about 240 active members moved meetings from hotel conference rooms to the temporary Birch Street office to Zoom when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Langis said.
In 2020, Elks officials approached Walla Walla City Council about the 1-acre piece owned by the city since 1926.
With a purchase price of $208,760 settled on, the City Council surplussed the lot in its consent agenda of March 11, 2020.
With that, Elks Lodge No. 287 — Walla Walla’s club was the 287th chartered lodge in the nation — had new ground. And, now, a lodge nearly ready to open its doors.
The new accommodations will have a standard “Club Room” for socializing, with a bar, pool table and shuffleboard. An outdoor patio is also in the works, Stewart said.
However, there will not be a restaurant for this new lodge, but it will have a kitchen for when the Elks do special community events for like Mother’s Day and various charity dinners for other groups.
The lodge will be approximately 6,000 square feet and, according to Stewart, the roof should be going up next week.
“It’s a big deal for us,” he said.
The Elks has a storied past in Walla Walla. The brotherhood was first organized locally on Aug. 10, 1894, with 15 members, according to historian Stephen Wilen.
In writing for the Union-Bulletin in 2018, Wilen said lodge officers eventually settled on a parcel at the northwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Alder Street. The $14,000 purchase from Katie Butz, a widow, was filed Jan. 24, 1910.
“Thus, a course was set by the Elks that, in 1913, would result in one of the handsomest Elks’ Temples in the Pacific Northwest,” Wilen wrote.
The building committee then selected a design proposal for a five-story pressed-brick Elks’ temple to be built at a cost of $100,000, the historian said in quoting the Pacific Coast Architect magazine of April 1912, while noting a permit was issued to the B.P.O.E. on Aug. 1, 1912, for a four-story brick building, estimated to cost $55,000.
The final cost reached $125,000 for “five stories with a wooden pergola around the roof’s edges … to enclose the city’s first roof garden,” the historian said, referring to a May 24, 1913, article in the Walla Walla Union newspaper.
“On the topmost point of the building commanding the city, in alert position, stands a massive bronze statue, clearly in relief on the horizon by day, electric lighted by night, ever a friendly beacon testifying that a heaven lies beneath,” the newspaper reported.
That grand elk statue will now stand sentry atop the third version of Elks Lodge. While the space below won’t match the luxury of a century ago, the mission remains the same, officials said in 2021.
The service organization is known for its investment in youth and veterans. In a normal year, that focus includes events for kids, raising money for scholarships, donations to causes like food banks and drug awareness.
For more information about the lodge or to become a member, email info@wallawallaelkslodge.org or call 509-525-2870.
