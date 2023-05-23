National Alliance on Mental Illness Walla Walla is walking for mental health on June 3.
The annual Steps for Awareness Walk and picnic with games, visiting and lunch will be in the Rotary Club shelter from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fort Walla Walla Park, 1550 Dalles Military Road.
Register for the local NAMIWalks Washington event at namiwalks.org/washington.
The walk raises awareness for mental health. Participants may wear lime green to match the wristband color.
The walk will depart from the VA entrance on Poplar Street and head to the park. Reservations are needed for the noon lunch.
Confirm reservations with Justine Taylor at namiwallawalla@gmail.com or 509-529-6160 or with Charles Eichler at 509-200-1020.
