The Washington State Patrol has released the names of the four people transported to Providence Saint Mary Medical Center after a collision Thursday, Sept. 29, involving an ambulance on Washington State Route 125.
The collision occurred at the intersection with Stateline Road shortly before 3:20 p.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson, a public information officer with the Washington State Patrol.
According to a WSP release, Rikki A. Barton, 40, of Joseph, Idaho, was driving a 1991 Chevy pickup truck eastbound on Stateline Road and struck the Milton-Freewater ambulance — which was headed northbound on SR 125 to transport a patient to Providence Saint Mary Medical Center — in the intersection.
That patient, 80-year-old Phyllis J. Humphry of Pilot Rock, Oregon, suffered additional injuries in the collision, according to Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt.
Barton and Humphry, along with ambulance driver Brandie M. Froberg, 35, of Milton-Freewater, were transported to Providence Saint Mary with undisclosed injuries.
Brandon M. Johnson 25, of Everett, who was also in the ambulance, was also transported to the hospital, but the WSP report said he wasn’t injured.
According to the WSP report, cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The collision closed SR 125 northbound near the Oregon border for about five hours. Southbound traffic on the shoulder remained open.
Traffic in each direction was fully reopened at a little after 8 p.m.
