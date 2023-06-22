COLLEGE PLACE — It’s been almost 70 years since the armistice signed on July 27, 1953, formally ended the war between North Korea and South Korea.
The spotlight to honor troops who died has most often gone to monuments that commemorate other wars.
Now it’s the Walla Walla Valley’s turn to honor Walla Walla County personnel who were killed in the Korean War between June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953.
Members of American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 will host a ceremony to dedicate the Korean War Monument installed in Veterans Park, 450 SW Doans Ave.
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sarah Bro will be the keynote speaker at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, for the public ceremony. College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez will lead the ceremony.
All Korean War veterans in attendance will receive a copy of the book "Not Forgotten/Servicemen from Walla Walla County Who Died in the Korean War." Others will be available by donation to help offset the cost of publication.
The American Legion supported the project fund for a two-sided gray granite monument. Sherilyn Jacobson of College Place served on the monument dedication ceremony committee with husband, Neil Jacobson, and Dell Fischer.
Post 32 paid for the design and fabrication of the memorial marker that honors county service people killed in the war. Heritage Monuments owner Tony Pugliese was project lead until the monument was placed in Veterans Park.
A rough estimate for project costs reported in 2021 was $20,000, which included the book the Jacobsons wrote, similar to "Infamy and Beyond," about local service personnel from World War II, in which each man’s story is set against the backdrop of the battle in which he died.
Military personnel researched and listed on the monument include 1st Lt. James E. Arnold; Pvt. Billie J. Dutton; Pfc. William K. Erdman; Pvt. Erwin A. Gebhardt; Sgt. 1st Class Gordon J. Gettman; Capt. Charles J. Hastings; Pfc. Robert C. Hatley; 1st Lt. Robert G. Hunt; Sgt. 1st Class Edward L. Kennedy; Pvt. Alfred C. Meek; 1st Lt. Morris F. Reisinger; Pfc. Arthur L. Ross; Capt. Jack M. Beeson; Sgt. Donald B. Cameron; and 1st Lt. David S. Taylor.
College Place was chosen to place the monument because there are no other monuments there.
"College Place officials supported the World War II monument and have been receptive to having a monument in their town right from the start," Sherilyn Jacobson told the Union-Bulletin in 2021. "Men and women from College Place participated in this war as well as others. This is a way to recognize and honor that service."
The monument also serves as a tribute to families who lost military personnel in Korea, similar to the World War II monument completed four years ago in Fort Walla Walla Park, off Myra Road.
“They served and made sacrifices during the war in their own way,” she said.
The monument lists service members who lived in Walla Walla County at some point and died during the dates listed in the information.
"The acid test being, 'If this person had not been in uniform, would he/she have died?' This could include those killed in training accidents or illness while on active duty as well as the KIAs or POWs," Sherilyn Jacobson said in 2021.
The bloody three-year struggle is often called the Forgotten War. Monuments honoring the Korean War dead have been erected many decades after the war ceased.
For example, Thurstontalk.com reported a state memorial on the Capitol campus in Olympia was dedicated on July 24, 1993, days before the 40th anniversary of the end of the war.
The Olympia campus also includes the World War I Winged Victory, World War II, Vietnam Veterans, POW/MIA and Law Enforcement monuments and a Medal of Honor recipients’ obelisk.
"More than 500 Washington state soldiers died during the war. More than 2.5 million civilians were killed, close to a million South Korean soldiers died and 1.5 million North Korean and Chinese soldiers were killed or wounded. The United Nations-backed alliance of 21 countries aided South Korea, although the United States formed the bulk of the force," according to ThurstonTalk.com.
More than 2.5 million Americans served in Korea and more than 33,000 of them lost their lives, according to CBS News.
