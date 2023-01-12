Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&