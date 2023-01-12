A highly anticipated monument commemorating historic civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and featuring the bronze work of Walla Walla Foundry officially will be unveiled in Boston on Friday morning, Jan. 13, at the outset of MLK weekend.
Live coverage of the unveiling ceremony, which is scheduled to start 8 a.m. Friday, Pacific time, will be available on NBC10Boston.com.
Walla Walla Foundry is responsible for much of the monument, which is titled "The Embrace."
It originated in the mind of renowned conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, who contracted Walla Walla Foundry to sculpt a 22-foot bronze statue of arms embracing.
His idea was based on an emotional 1964 photograph of King and his wife, Coretta Scott — specifically, his hands on her left shoulder — taken right after he had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Walla Walla Foundry and its 109 employees labored over 18 months on the biggest project in the company's 43-year history.
The result was 609 different bronze cast panels that were assembled into a 20-ton sculpture covering 2,260 square feet.
After it was completed, the statue was then disassembled to be loaded onto five trucks and transported 2,900 miles to New England.
Along with the statue went a crew from Walla Walla Foundry for its reassembly at Boston Common.
"Attending the installation of 'The Embrace' was a career-making dream come true," Walla Walla Foundry photographer Brianna Wray said. "Every person involved did their best and worked compassionately."
Wray surveyed the work aboard a boom lift that elevated her 125 feet.
Joining her for the aerial look was Thomas, seeing "The Embrace" and its surrounding landscape from above for the first time.
"From that vantage point we could also see the spot where MLK spoke in 1965," Wray said. "Farther off in the distance (is) where he and Coretta met and, farther still, we could see a church that was a known stop on the Underground Railroad. With all that history surrounding us, the response was emotional.
"This work, created at the Walla Walla Foundry, will have an impact on all Americans as we remember the heroes of our past."
Walla Walla Foundry now stands to have its work experienced by metropolitan Boston, not to mention the millions of tourists who visit the city each year.
"Our projects have always been an immense source of pride for many of us, but for me 'The Embrace' holds a special place at the top of the list," Walla Walla Foundry metal shop coordinator Dustin Jones said. "It is not often that we are tasked with bringing an artist's vision to reality that holds so much meaning to so many people.
"At the Walla Walla Foundry, we consider ourselves to be an extension of the artist’s hand, but being onsite in Boston for the install, it felt like we were an extension of not only the artist’s hand, but of the entire city’s."
The monument already has stirred a great deal of interest throughout Boston.
"The joy, gasps, tears, and cheers that were witnessed as a select few were able to get a sneak peak of the monument during assembly was well worth the long days, gale force winds, rain, cold temperatures, and weeks spent away from our families," Jones said. "The location on the Boston Common, in the shadow of the Park Street Church steeple, on the Freedom Trail, is incredible.
"To know that we are a part of something with such lasting significance is something I will cherish forever."
Walla Walla Foundry fabricator Isaias Campos Diaz encountered a lot of Bostonians who were eager to learn about the new landmark going up in their neighborhood.
He said he was happy to spread the word and sensed a lot of excitement building a month before the unveiling.
"People in Boston were super nice," Campos Diaz said. "They were shocked when we would talk to them about the sculpture and said thank you for making it happen.
"All I can say is that Walla Walla Foundry is the best in the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.