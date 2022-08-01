Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY... .Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&