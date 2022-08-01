The Weekend at the Blues Music Festival and Pro Rodeo event in Milton-Freewater brought the community together for what organizers hope is a new tradition.
What was once the Muddy Frogwater Festival has reinvented itself as a more straightforward music festival with many well-known local bands hitting the stage, such as the Coyote Kings, the Wasteland Kings, and Feedback with Mike Mendoza.
The music festival was held Friday and Saturday at Yantis Park, 200 De Haven Street.
Event organizer Kim Munk, who also helped with Muddy Frogwater days for 35 years, says they have been wanting to bring back the festival for two years.
In the meantime, they needed something new to call it.
“We have been trying for two years to come up with a new name,” Munk said. “We chose Weekend at the Blues because we sit at the foot of the Blue Mountains, and it made sense.”
Munk said the same group of volunteers who helped organize Muddy Frogwater came together for this new event, so it was easy to get things going again.
Pam Wildman, a longtime volunteer at Muddy Frogwater, was the vendor coordinator for Weekend at the Blues.
“It has been a challenge to move on from Muddy Frogwater to get people interested again because it was so iconic to the city for so long,” Wildman said. “But we have gotten a great response for this event, and I feel it has been very successful. We have vendors from all over the area here.”
Craig Rouse, a one-time city of Milton-Freewater employee for the parks and recreation department, booked the bands. He said the goal is to grow the event every year.
“We did this with a bunch of volunteers, and we wanted to make it a music festival and concentrate on bringing in local talent,” Rouse said. “Music is the main theme and that is what makes it different than the Muddy Frogwater festival.”
Rouse hopes in the future, bigger regional and national bands will appear at the festival, like those that played the Walla Walla Frontier Days in the past.
The weekend festival also included a small parade Saturday down Main Street in old town Milton-Freewater.
Families welcomed the event after two years of pandemic-limited activities.
Parade-goer and mother Kayla Marker said it was good to get out of the house and do something fun with the family.
“It is a good thing to have for the summer. It helps because there is not a lot to do at the parks anymore,” Marker said. “I like how its all connected, the parade, the music and the rodeo. It’s really great for the community and for local businesses.”
Kaylee Marker, 9, liked getting out of the house for some fun.
“I like that I can go to a parade and really like getting the candy.” Kaylee said.
Weekend events included the Pro-West Rodeo at the Pioneer Posse Grounds off State Route 11 in Milton-Freewater Saturday and Sunday.
