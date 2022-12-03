MILTON-FREEWATER — By Friday morning, Mary Elizabeth Garcia was feeling pretty pleased with the night before.
As executive director of the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance, Garcia was in charge of the organization’s debut “Christmas Magic Parade and Market” event.
While the parade was to come Friday evening, the market venture took place Thursday evening at the town’s Community Building, Freewater Square and at nearby merchants.
“It was better attended than I thought it would be for a first-year event,” Garcia said. “And the vendors said they made good money.”
Included in the evening were activities for children at the Community Building, where supplies for 400 craft creations ran out by 8 p.m. and where local business owners had loaded Christmas trees to be auctioned off with hundreds of dollars of goodies, she said.
In Freewater Square on Thursday evening people purchased from local vendors such as Sweet Bee Honey Company, which offered its custom flavored honeys and its own beeswax candles.
Owner Stacie Lieuallen cautioned that dipping out a spoonful of sample sweetness was a two-handed job, thanks to the crisp weather.
“We’re offering a special tonight — frozen honey,” she joked.
Equally sweet was singing by Aaron Canwell, who plays and teaches ukulele.
Canwell was depending on guitar to add music to his repertoire of children’s Christmas tunes on the stage in Freewater Square as several pint-size fans jumped to the beat.
That was maybe her personal highlight for the evening, Garcia said.
“I was dancing along to ‘Have you ever seen a whale with a polka dot tail?’ He was just amazing.”
Garcia said the association is already planning for next year, including adding a warming booth, “so people can defrost a little.”
She’s already warmed by this experience, though.
“It really does take so many people to come together to pull something like this off. I am so grateful the vendors all helped each other out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.