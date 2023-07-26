MILTON-FREEWATER — The third edition of Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance Friday Nights on Main event series is coming up.
The Freewater Fiesta will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday July 27, instead of Friday as the event name implies, at Freewater Square, 417 N. Main St., and extend along North Main to Eighth Avenue.
“We chose to do this event on Thursday as a kick-off for the Weekend @ The Blues Music Festival,” said MFCDA Executive Director Maryelizabeth Evelyne Garcia in a release.
Food trucks, 30-plus vendors and live music from Feedback will be centered on the Square, Garcia said.
A Family Zone will offer a 20-booth carnival, face painting and cotton candy.
A show with 35 trucks, Jeeps, street cars and vintage cars is planned.
“… The Freewater Fiesta theme is particularly special to us as an opportunity to celebrate our cultural diversity,” Garcia said.
A variety of Latino-related mini events will honor the Hispanic heritage and legacy with a Salsa Roja competition and People’s Choice Award for Best Salsa. Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Mexico will perform a dance set at 7 p.m.
Friday Nights on Main are also set for Aug. 25 with an Art on Main focus and Sept. 22 with the Back to Class Bash.
MFCDA is seeking vendor and sponsor partners to support the summer events.
For more information on Weekend @ the Blues weekend see weekendattheblues.com.
For details about MFCDA, see mfcda.org, email director.mfcda@gmail.com, or call 541-938-5563.
