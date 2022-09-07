MILTON-FREEWATER — The fire that reduced four mobile homes to smoldering heaps last weekend was started by a generator, said Fire Chief Rick Saager of the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department.
His crews responded to the Locust Mobile Home Court at 1501 N. Elizabeth St. after the 9:49 p.m. dispatch on Saturday, Sept. 3, their arrival slightly delayed by a wildfire they were fighting on the hill leading out of town on the south end, Saager said.
The rural fire department was assisted by city, Walla Walla and East Umatilla Fire & Rescue crews. The blaze was extinguished within a couple of hours, he said.
No people were injured, but three families have been displaced by the loss of their homes. The fourth trailer was being used as storage space, officials said this week.
Saager said firefighters could likely have stopped the blaze at two trailers had it not been for a long-standing issue at that address — items stacked up around the homes and clogging the private street that runs through the park.
That, the chief said, not only kept his fire engines out of the optimal firefighting range, but has previously prompted Saager to order his agency’s ambulances to not enter the trailer park.
“You have to have fire lanes,” he said, explaining that his medic crews pick up patients — and there are many calls for medical help from residents, the chief noted — at either end of the property rather than risk not being able to exit.
The problems inside the park have been simmering for at least 20 years, Saager and others say.
Many of the homes are surrounded by piles of accumulated belongings, including tires, furniture and broken-down vehicles.
Lots of vehicles.
The trailer park was in deplorable condition when it was purchased in 2021, said Umatilla County code enforcement officer Gina Miller, who noted she’s been working on the trash issues in the park for many years.
In addition to the junked-out cars lining the street, tree growth and trash impede emergency vehicles access, Miller said, pointing out she has made nearly weekly visits to the spot.
Her department has been working with the lot’s new owners, Hurst & Sons LLC, out of Port Orchard, Washington.
Caleb and Kristina Romack, that company’s directors, came into a situation that needed immediate attention, said Bob Walder, planning director for the county.
This was not only because of the debris, but there were also unsafe power connections, terrible living conditions and a high level of criminal activity, Miller said, adding the previous owner of the property, Nancy Shaw, allowed tenants to move RVs into the park, despite that there was no extra room for such.
“There was a lack of the management taking steps for a safe environment, a lack of cooperation and a disregard for tenants, for their safety,” Miller said of Shaw’s ownership.
Even so, she’s found tenants are unwilling or scared to talk to her during visits to the trailer park, even when there are simple requests, such as ensuring lot space numbers are accurate and identifiable.
“Everyone stays inside their house,” Miller said. “They have people in there who flat refused to cooperate.”
Shaw owned the 2.69-acre tract for many years, but the property went into foreclosure for delinquent taxes and was sold to Hurst & Son for $60,000 in June 2021, according to county records.
Last year, the Romacks invited law enforcement, city, county and fire officials to a meeting about Locust Mobile Home Court to discuss a plan for rehabilitating the property. That work began by cutting down some overgrowth to widen the single street, removal of abandoned cars and trying to establish rules about tenant parking.
But progress takes permits, and that process is slow, Miller said.
“It didn’t happen overnight, and it’s not going to be cleaned up overnight.”
One problem is that the trailer park is situated in a governmental no man’s land, Walder said this week.
Because that end of Elizabeth Street is just outside city limits, Milton-Freewater’s government can do nothing about the property’s challenges.
However, the park is located in the city’s Urban Growth Boundary — a line drawn on planning maps to designate where a city expects to grow over a 20-year period. Oregon cities are mandated to establish UGBs, to limit the sprawl of businesses and homes outside city limits.
Until a city actually annexes land in the UGB, her office has no authority over that property, and that makes code enforcement “muddy,” Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said.
Currently the city only has say-so in land-use zoning, which has nothing to do with Saturday’s fire, Hall said, noting the city did make certain fire hydrants were installed in the park when its water system was extended into the trailer court.
Oregon’s UGB law takes the park out of the county’s legal hands, other than the ability to enforce rules regarding the items surrounding the exterior of the homes.
While Miller has been working on overflow parking solutions, the county can only offer her ideas as recommendations; there is no code enforcement power, Walder explained.
Kristina Romack is as frustrated and stumped as county and fire officials are.
Her company, she said, has come up against much tenant resistance over the past year.
Most residents have lived there for a long time and are used to doing things the way they want, Kristina Romack said.
“Of course we will get push back from tenants. People don’t like changes.”
That includes where and what to park.
“Broken down vehicles in the main drag have been towed away, and they are replaced by others, almost overnight,” she said.
“We have a towing company on call almost 24/7.”
The general assumption is that the company can just come in and start a big property rehabilitation process, but that is not how the law works, she noted.
“Tenant belongings can’t just be taken away. We have to go to court, that could take another six months or a year … We have to obey the law just like the tenants do.”
Even cleaning up after the fire has to be done through due process, Kristina Romack said.
“We will be jumping in as soon as we get a green light from everyone.”
She’s grateful no one was injured in Saturday’s fire, she said, but the opened-up space could provide room for much-needed safety changes that will benefit all the men, women and children who call the park home.
The Locust Mobile Trailer Court presents a different situation to anything her company has encountered before, Kristina Romack added.
“It will just take time. I have big hopes the community will transform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.