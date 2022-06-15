Monday, June 20 is Food Truck night in Milton-Freewater at the Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., from 5-9 p.m. in the field area on the backside of the property.
Food Truck Night is held every third Monday of the month from now until October.
Several local food truck vendors will be serving a variety of different foods and live music from local musicians will provide entertainment to guests as they enjoy the summertime event.
Local favorites Smokin’ Bandits BBQ and Stay A-round Donuts will be on hand as well as taco trucks and other local food trucks.
Walla Walla Cheese Company will have a vendor booth, and there will shaved ice and popcorn vendors too.
Dragon’s Gate Brewery from Milton-Freewater will be serving drinks from a variety of their handcrafted ales.
Three musical acts are scheduled for Monday night with performers Megan Hua and Alexander Grace singing familiar pop hits.
Rock band Saw, from Athena, is also scheduled to play until 9 p.m.
There will also be the game of Cornhole for people to enjoy. Cornhole is a game where a person throws a small beanbag from several feet away into a hole on a board to score points.
Frazier Museum director Linda Whiting is expecting 10 different food trucks and a few food-booth vendors it what she thinks will be a surprise for people when they show up.
“It will be an eclectic variety of vendors to choose from,” Whiting said. “It will be more than just a food truck event, there will be other vendors selling different items that are not food. It’s going to be a surprise.”
For Whiting, Food truck night represents a larger effort to make Frazier Farms an event venue for the community of Milton-Freewater.
Whiting wants to create a family friendly environment where people can gather and socialize and engage as a community.
“We don’t want to be considered just some stuffy old museum,” Whiting said. “And Food Truck night is part of that larger effort to give the community one more thing to enjoy.”
The event is free, and the museum will provide tables and chairs in an eating area.
Whiting does suggest bringing a blanket to sit on the ground or your own fold up chair if you want to find your own seating area on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.